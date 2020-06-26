At Milo's House we are dedicated to helping families and their furry friends during difficult times.
We wish to ease the financial burden of vet bills for low income families in need through grants.
We would also like to offer support through an animal hospice and rescue where you and your beloved pet can enjoy your last days checking off bucket list items together. We believe an environment like "Milo's House" aka "A Farm Upstate", will ease the transition process for the pet and be therapeutic for the family.
Milo's house will be a nice area where you can say goodbye to your terminally ill animal in as humane a way as possible. Feed them hamburgers play in the fields, go for a swim, and then let them go peacefully.
Our dog Milo was diagnosed with lymphoma and was given 0-3 months to live. But we weren't ready to say goodbye so we decided to fight for our beautiful pup. We ended up buying him time through very expensive chemotherapy treatments. It was slowly breaking us but we still had our Milo. Even though the treatments were successful it was only temporary, he had been in and out of remission, but he kept going, in fact you'd never know he was terminally ill by looking at his playful puppy like ways. Milo's was a fighter, but we knew we had to prepare for the inevitable. Needless to say it was a struggle, an emotional and financial rollercoaster that has taken its toll on our family. We helped Milo cross the rainbow bridge in October 2020.
After our personal struggles we were inspired to help those in similar situations. Our hope is that Milo's House will make the process easier for others so they don't have to struggle as we have.
Your support and contributions will enable us to ease the financial burden of vet bills that low income families struggle with everyday.
Your generous donation will also help fund our mission of creating our rescue hospice.