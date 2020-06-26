Our Mission Our Mission Our Mission

We wish to ease the financial burden of vet bills for low income families in need through grants.



We would also like to offer support through an animal hospice and rescue where you and your beloved pet can enjoy your last days checking off bucket list items together. We believe an environment like "Milo's House" aka "A Farm Upstate", will ease the transition process for the pet and be therapeutic for the family.



Milo's house will be a nice area where you can say goodbye to your terminally ill animal in as humane a way as possible. Feed them hamburgers play in the fields, go for a swim, and then let them go peacefully.



